May- Month of Mental Health Awareness

Daegu Elementary School Counselor, Chris Fletcher, outlines the different supports available to students and families in the DOWEA system on April 30, 2026, Camp Walker, South Korea. Since May is the month of Mental Health Awareness, Fletcher spoke about the importance of prioritizing the mental health needs of our military children. (Newscast by U.S. Army Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 01:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91641
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111666319.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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