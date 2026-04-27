May- Month of Mental Health Awareness

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Daegu Elementary School Counselor, Chris Fletcher, outlines the different supports available to students and families in the DOWEA system on April 30, 2026, Camp Walker, South Korea. Since May is the month of Mental Health Awareness, Fletcher spoke about the importance of prioritizing the mental health needs of our military children. (Newscast by U.S. Army Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)