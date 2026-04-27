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    May- Month of Mental Health Awareness

    May- Month of Mental Health Awareness

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.29.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    AFN Daegu

    Daegu Elementary School Counselor, Chris Fletcher, outlines the different supports available to students and families in the DOWEA system on April 30, 2026, Camp Walker, South Korea. Since May is the month of Mental Health Awareness, Fletcher spoke about the importance of prioritizing the mental health needs of our military children. (Newscast by U.S. Army Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 01:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91641
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111666319.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, May- Month of Mental Health Awareness, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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