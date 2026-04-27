U.S. Air Force Maj. David Miller, chaplain, and Tech. Sgt. Rita Jimenez, chaplain's assistant, both assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Ind., discuss the importance of airmen understanding and utilizing the support that is available to them through the chaplain's office. Miller also shares stories and experiences from his years serving as a chaplain in both the Army National Guard and the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 23:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91640
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111666178.mp3
|Length:
|00:45:10
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 36 - Conversations with the Chaplain, by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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