NEWSCAST Apr. 28, 2026: Exercise Balikatan 2026 & Commercial Access to Port of Saipan

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 28, 2026) – Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield reports on the commencement of Exercise Balikatan 2026 and U.S. Coast Guard efforts to restore commercial access to the port of Saipan, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Apr. 28, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 23:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91638
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111665999.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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