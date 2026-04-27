Typhoon preparation with the Red Cross

Laura McMullan a volunteer with the American Red Cross Okinawa talks about Typhoon preparation Okinawa, Japan, Apr 28, 2026. the American Red Cross continues to support and inform civilians and the Military community for safety and emergency preparation. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 22:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91637
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111665966.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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