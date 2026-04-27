NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Apr. 21, 2026) An interview with Lydiana Stankiewicz, a member service representative with Navy Federal Credit Union, to highlight promotions that help save money, benefits of digital banking, youth week promotion, and special offers for service members. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 10:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91631
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111664387.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:27
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Alibi with Lydiana Stankiewicz, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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