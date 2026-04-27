NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Apr. 7, 2026) An interview with Sydney Vores and Kaci Hamby, Liberty Center Sigonella managers, to highlight the shuttle to the Catania Port, Liberty Center deviled eggs and chocolate covered pretzels, market shuttle with Health Promotions, and paint ball tournament on Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 10:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91630
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111664367.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:10
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Alibi with Danita McLeod and Kaci Hamby, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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