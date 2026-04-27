In this episode, we will discuss upcoming events for the month of May and have a conversation about mental health awareness. Leading this discussion are Col. Richard Switzer, 130th Airlift Wing Commander; 130th AW Command Chief Jeff King; and special guest, Mrs. Breyanna Baker-Meckley, Director of Psychological Health at the 130th Airlift Wing.
We’d love to hear from you! If you have ideas for future episodes, send them to us at 130.aw.public.affairs@us.af.mil. You can also visit our website at www.130aw.ang.af.mil and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 08:40
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91615
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111664189.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:25
|Location:
|WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Drop Ep. 47 - Mental Health Awareness & May UTA, by TSgt Kelvin McConnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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