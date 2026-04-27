(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Drop Ep. 47 - Mental Health Awareness & May UTA

    The Drop Ep. 47 - Mental Health Awareness & May UTA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Kelvin McConnell 

    130th Airlift Wing

    In this episode, we will discuss upcoming events for the month of May and have a conversation about mental health awareness. Leading this discussion are Col. Richard Switzer, 130th Airlift Wing Commander; 130th AW Command Chief Jeff King; and special guest, Mrs. Breyanna Baker-Meckley, Director of Psychological Health at the 130th Airlift Wing.

    We’d love to hear from you! If you have ideas for future episodes, send them to us at 130.aw.public.affairs@us.af.mil. You can also visit our website at www.130aw.ang.af.mil and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 08:40
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91615
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111664189.mp3
    Length: 00:17:25
    Location: WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Drop Ep. 47 - Mental Health Awareness & May UTA, by TSgt Kelvin McConnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mental health awareness
    Team Charlie West

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio