The Drop Ep. 47 - Mental Health Awareness & May UTA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91615" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, we will discuss upcoming events for the month of May and have a conversation about mental health awareness. Leading this discussion are Col. Richard Switzer, 130th Airlift Wing Commander; 130th AW Command Chief Jeff King; and special guest, Mrs. Breyanna Baker-Meckley, Director of Psychological Health at the 130th Airlift Wing.



We’d love to hear from you! If you have ideas for future episodes, send them to us at 130.aw.public.affairs@us.af.mil. You can also visit our website at www.130aw.ang.af.mil and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.