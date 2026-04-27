The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 34: Revolutionary FAR Overhaul: FAR Parts 1-4, Mission First Philosophy

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In this episode, we break down the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO), focusing on the new "mission first" philosophy and the streamlining of Parts 1 through 4 to reduce administrative clutter. We examine the reorganization of FAR Part 4 into acquisition life cycle phases and the "security exodus" that moved supply chain risk requirements to the newly created FAR Part 40. We also provide guidance on navigating the latest DFAR class deviations for DFARS parts 201 through 204.

Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.