NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 29, 2026) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack reports on a recently published article about RIMPAC from Stars & Stripes. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 07:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91611
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111663985.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260429-NEWSCAST-STRIPES2, by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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