AFN Souda Bay - Interview Navy Federal

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 29, 2026) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelly M. Agee interviews Roberto Diaz-Kerkado, Member Service Representative from Navy Federal Credit Union, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay about budgeting on April 29, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelly M. Agee)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 06:07
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91609
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111663910.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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