AFN Sasebo High Noon: Balikatan 2026 Joint Counter-Landing Live-Fire Exercise

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 29, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham reports on a joint counter-landing live-fire exercise in the Philippines, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Apr. 29, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 02:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91605
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111663659.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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