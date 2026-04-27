COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 28, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller reports on Submarine Squadron 15's typhoon recover efforts in Guam, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Apr. 28, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 02:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91604
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111663611.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Sasebo High Noon: Submarine Squadron 15's Typhoon Recovery, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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