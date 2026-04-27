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    AFN Sasebo High Noon: Submarine Squadron 15's Typhoon Recovery

    AFN Sasebo High Noon: Submarine Squadron 15's Typhoon Recovery

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.27.2026

    Audio by Seaman Matthew Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 28, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller reports on Submarine Squadron 15's typhoon recover efforts in Guam, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Apr. 28, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 02:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91604
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111663611.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Sasebo High Noon: Submarine Squadron 15's Typhoon Recovery, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo
    Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS 15)
    AFN
    Guam
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

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