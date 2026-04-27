3rd MEF Information Group conducts exercise Kaiju Rain

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Josh Mayoral, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group commander, talks about exercise Kaiju Rain 2026, Okinawa, Japan. The exercise pushes the 3d MEF's boundaries of information acquisition and transmission to further our operational capabilities in the Indo-pacific. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 23:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91603
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111663539.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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