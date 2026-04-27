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    Marines Transition to ALERT

    Marines Transition to ALERT

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.28.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austyn Riley 

    AFN Okinawa

    Lewis Lopes with the MICIPAC Emergency Management talks about the U.S. Marine Corps transition to ALERT. This new warning system will provide the Marine Corps service members with timely and accurate information during emergencies. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 23:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91602
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111663537.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Transition to ALERT, by PO2 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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