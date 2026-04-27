Marines Transition to ALERT

Lewis Lopes with the MICIPAC Emergency Management talks about the U.S. Marine Corps transition to ALERT. This new warning system will provide the Marine Corps service members with timely and accurate information during emergencies. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 23:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91602
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111663537.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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