Marines Transition to ALERT

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Lewis Lopes with the MICIPAC Emergency Management talks about the U.S. Marine Corps transition to ALERT. This new warning system will provide the Marine Corps service members with timely and accurate information during emergencies. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)