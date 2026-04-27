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    F-16s return to Kunsan Air Base high noon update

    F-16s return to Kunsan Air Base high noon update

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.27.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen 

    AFN Kunsan

    Covering news for returning F-16s to Kunsan Air Base following the conclusion of the super squadron test.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 19:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91601
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111663246.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, F-16s return to Kunsan Air Base high noon update, by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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