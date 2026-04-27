Covering news for returning F-16s to Kunsan Air Base following the conclusion of the super squadron test.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 19:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91601
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111663246.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16s return to Kunsan Air Base high noon update, by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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