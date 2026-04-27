NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 24, 2026) An interview hosted by Capt. TaRail Vernon, commanding officer of Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC), featuring Cmdr. Alwin Albert, Occupational Medicine Physician, and Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Bessolo, Internal Medicine Physician, to discuss men's health. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 07:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91553
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111660812.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:42
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Patient Informational Minute with Capt. TaRail Vernon, Cmdr. Alwin Albert and Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Bessolo, by PO3 Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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