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    KMC Update - Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and Child Abuse Prevention

    KMC Update - Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and Child Abuse Prevention

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    KAISERSESCH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.27.2026

    Audio by Airman Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Autmn Coburn, Family Advocacy Program (FAP) victim advocate, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern on April 21, 2026, about child abuse prevention. Meanwhile, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jennifer Diaz, V Corps Sexual Assault response coordinator, shares information about sexual assault awareness and prevention month. (Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 08:42
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91532
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111660653.mp3
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: KAISERSESCH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and Child Abuse Prevention, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Kaiserlsautern
    Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month
    Family Advocacy Program (FAP)
    SAAPM 2026

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