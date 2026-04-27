A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Autmn Coburn, Family Advocacy Program (FAP) victim advocate, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern on April 21, 2026, about child abuse prevention. Meanwhile, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jennifer Diaz, V Corps Sexual Assault response coordinator, shares information about sexual assault awareness and prevention month. (Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 08:42
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91532
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111660653.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|KAISERSESCH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and Child Abuse Prevention, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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