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    KMC Update - Managing Stress and Food Safety

    KMC Update - Managing Stress and Food Safety

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    04.27.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on managing stress with Chap. (Capt.) Ovidiu Pacurar, 86th Airlift Wing Chapel chaplain, and food safety with Staff Sgt. Sidney King, veterinary food inspector, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 28, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 03:53
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91525
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111660595.mp3
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Managing Stress and Food Safety, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    KMC
    Managing Stress
    Food Safety
    AFN
    Chaplain

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