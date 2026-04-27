A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on managing stress with Chap. (Capt.) Ovidiu Pacurar, 86th Airlift Wing Chapel chaplain, and food safety with Staff Sgt. Sidney King, veterinary food inspector, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 28, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 03:53
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91525
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111660595.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Managing Stress and Food Safety, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.