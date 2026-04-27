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    Personnel Matters, Episode 23, Developmental Duty Assignments

    Personnel Matters, Episode 23, Developmental Duty Assignments

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    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Audio by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    Podcast 23 Summary
    Episode 23, Developmental Duty Assignments

    AFPC’s Personnel Matters provides news, information, and the services provided to Airmen, Guardians, DAF civilians, retirees, and family members. This show is about the people and programs at the Air Force’s Personnel Center and how they support you. This episode highlights Enlisted Developmental Duty Assignments.

    Have a question, comment, or topic idea? E-mail us at: afpc.cmi.workflow@us.af.mil. You can reach the Total Force Service Center 24/7 at 800-525-0102.

    Additional information on the topics and programs discussed in this episode of Personnel Matters are available at the links below. Some links may require CAC or username/login to access.

    AFPC Resource links:
    Podcast email – afpc.cmi.workflow@us.af.mil
    AFPC website – www.afpc.af.mil
    MyFSS Chat with Live Agent function: https://ece01.fr013.ttec.mil/system/templates/chat/afpc/index.html?subActivity=Chat&entryPointId=1004&templateName=aria&ver=v11&locale=en-US

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 15:13
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91520
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111658969.mp3
    Length: 00:13:55
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Personnel Matters, Episode 23, Developmental Duty Assignments, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Enlisted
    Enlisted Assignments
    Basic Enlisted Airman
    DDA
    Developmental Duty Assignments
    Developmental Duty

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