U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume, Armed Forces Network Aviano broadcast producer, conducts a radio interview with Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, and representatives from the Aviano First Four Council, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 23, 2026. Griego addressed questions from junior enlisted Airmen, broadening their perspectives while providing guidance on building resilience and developing leadership skills. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 09:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91508
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111657781.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:48
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Live Radio interview: 31 FW Command Chief & First Four Council, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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