AFN Aviano Live Radio interview: 31 FW Command Chief & First Four Council

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91508" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume, Armed Forces Network Aviano broadcast producer, conducts a radio interview with Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, and representatives from the Aviano First Four Council, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 23, 2026. Griego addressed questions from junior enlisted Airmen, broadening their perspectives while providing guidance on building resilience and developing leadership skills. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)