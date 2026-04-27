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    AFN Aviano Live Radio interview: 31 FW Command Chief & First Four Council

    AFN Aviano Live Radio interview: 31 FW Command Chief & First Four Council

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.26.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume, Armed Forces Network Aviano broadcast producer, conducts a radio interview with Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, and representatives from the Aviano First Four Council, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 23, 2026. Griego addressed questions from junior enlisted Airmen, broadening their perspectives while providing guidance on building resilience and developing leadership skills. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 09:47
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91508
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111657781.mp3
    Length: 00:17:48
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Aviano Live Radio interview: 31 FW Command Chief & First Four Council, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Resilience
    31 FW
    First Four Council
    Airmen
    Leadership
    Interview

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