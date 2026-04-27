A 30-second radio spot promoting the Mindfulness Mission weekly segment on AFN Kaiserslautern that will air from April 27, 2026, to April 27, 2027. This segment is a reoccurring interview with Marcus Gradney, mindfulness and holistic health coach, about mindfulness topics. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 04:10
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91504
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111657392.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Mindfulness Mission, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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