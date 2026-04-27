AFN Naples Radio News - Medical Exercise in Ghana and Air Force Security Training

260422-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 22, 2026) Radio news highlighting the Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX 26) in Accra, Ghana and the 100th Air Refueling Wing security training at Royal Air Force Base Mildenhall, England. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 03:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91503
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111657366.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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