AFN Naples Radio News - NAVFAC Sailors of the Year and International Assembly in Monaco

260421-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 21, 2026) Radio news highlighting the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) 2025 Sailors of the Year and the U.S. Navy participating in the fourth session of the International Hydrographic Organization Assembly in Monaco. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 03:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91502
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111657364.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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