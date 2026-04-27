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    AFN Naples Radio News - NAVFAC Sailors of the Year and International Assembly in Monaco

    AFN Naples Radio News - NAVFAC Sailors of the Year and International Assembly in Monaco

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.21.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    260421-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 21, 2026) Radio news highlighting the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) 2025 Sailors of the Year and the U.S. Navy participating in the fourth session of the International Hydrographic Organization Assembly in Monaco. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 03:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91502
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111657364.mp3
    Length: 00:02:07
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - NAVFAC Sailors of the Year and International Assembly in Monaco, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    AFN Naples

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