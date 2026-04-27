260423-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 23, 2026) Radio spot highlighting the proper disposal of waste onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 03:04
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91501
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111657363.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Waste Management, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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