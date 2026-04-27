(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio Spot - Quiet Hours

    AFN Naples Radio Spot - Quiet Hours

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.22.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    260422-N-JA925-1003 NAPLES, Italy (April 22, 2026) Radio spot highlighting the housing quiet hours onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 03:04
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91500
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111657362.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Quiet Hours, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Naples
    Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio