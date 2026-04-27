AFN Naples Radio Spot - Outdoor Recreation

260423-N-JA925-1002 NAPLES, Italy (April 23, 2026) Radio spot highlighting the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation's Outdoor Recreation office onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 03:05
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91499
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111657361.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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