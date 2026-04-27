260422-N-JA925-1002 NAPLES, Italy (April 22, 2026) Radio spot highlighting the housing warehouse onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 03:05
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91498
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111657360.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Housing Warehouse, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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