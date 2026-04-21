Legends Among Us - 3CR and the 2026 Best Ranger Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91493" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

CH Phipps sits down with CPT Thomas Emberton and 1LT Josh Lingenfelter to talk through their Best Ranger Competition experience from earlier this month. Building upon the success of the 3CR teams from last year, Thomas and Josh share their own insights and how their indomitable spirits (and killer train-up) helped them go further into the 2026 competition. (Recorded on 22 April 2026.)