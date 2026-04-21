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    Legends Among Us - 3CR and the 2026 Best Ranger Competition

    Legends Among Us - 3CR and the 2026 Best Ranger Competition

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    CH Phipps sits down with CPT Thomas Emberton and 1LT Josh Lingenfelter to talk through their Best Ranger Competition experience from earlier this month. Building upon the success of the 3CR teams from last year, Thomas and Josh share their own insights and how their indomitable spirits (and killer train-up) helped them go further into the 2026 competition. (Recorded on 22 April 2026.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 11:17
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91493
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111655648.mp3
    Length: 00:39:28
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legends Among Us - 3CR and the 2026 Best Ranger Competition, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    3d CR
    Chaplain
    Fort Hood
    Best Ranger 2026

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