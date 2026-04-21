CH Phipps sits down with CPT Thomas Emberton and 1LT Josh Lingenfelter to talk through their Best Ranger Competition experience from earlier this month. Building upon the success of the 3CR teams from last year, Thomas and Josh share their own insights and how their indomitable spirits (and killer train-up) helped them go further into the 2026 competition. (Recorded on 22 April 2026.)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 11:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91493
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111655648.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:28
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Legends Among Us - 3CR and the 2026 Best Ranger Competition, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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