Special Children's Day Spot

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This is a 15-second radio spot for the Special Children's Day event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 20, 2026. Special Children's Day is an event where the 52nd Fighter Wing community has the opportunity to work with special needs children from its host nation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)