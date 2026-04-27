This is a 15-second radio spot for the Special Children's Day event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 20, 2026. Special Children's Day is an event where the 52nd Fighter Wing community has the opportunity to work with special needs children from its host nation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 03:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91492
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111653813.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Special Children's Day Spot, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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