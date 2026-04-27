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    260422 Spangdahlem Radio News Mental Health

    260422 Spangdahlem Radio News Mental Health

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.20.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following is a radio news segment highlighting resources for mental health at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2026. Service members on base have access to many mental health resources free of charge, including military and family life counselors and chaplains. (U.S Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 03:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91491
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111653795.mp3
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 260422 Spangdahlem Radio News Mental Health, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Ryan Bratton
    Spangdahlem Air Base

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