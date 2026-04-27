260422 Spangdahlem Radio News Mental Health

The following is a radio news segment highlighting resources for mental health at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2026. Service members on base have access to many mental health resources free of charge, including military and family life counselors and chaplains. (U.S Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 03:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91491
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111653795.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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