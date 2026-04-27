260424 Spangdahlem Radio News Flintlock 26 UAVs

The following is a Spangdahlem Air Base radio news segment highlighting the focus on UAV training at Flintlock 26 in Libya and Côte d'Ivoire, April 23, 2026. During the exercise, U.S. and multinational forces from 31 partner nations trained on small unmanned aerial systems to address the growing use of commercial drones by violent extremist organizations. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 03:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91490
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111653753.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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