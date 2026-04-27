(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    260424 Spangdahlem Radio News Flintlock 26 UAVs

    260424 Spangdahlem Radio News Flintlock 26 UAVs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.22.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following is a Spangdahlem Air Base radio news segment highlighting the focus on UAV training at Flintlock 26 in Libya and Côte d'Ivoire, April 23, 2026. During the exercise, U.S. and multinational forces from 31 partner nations trained on small unmanned aerial systems to address the growing use of commercial drones by violent extremist organizations. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 03:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91490
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111653753.mp3
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260424 Spangdahlem Radio News Flintlock 26 UAVs, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio