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    260423 Spangdahlem Radio News

    260423 Spangdahlem Radio News

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.20.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following is a Spangdahlem Air Base radio news segment highlighting Flintlock 2026 in Libya and Côte d'Ivoire on April 21, 2026. Flintlock 2026 is U.S. Africa Command’s premier special operations exercise and featured approximately 1,500 service members from 30 African and international partner nations this year. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 03:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91489
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111653717.mp3
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 260423 Spangdahlem Radio News, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    A1C Ryan Bratton
    Spangdahlem Air Base

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