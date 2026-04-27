260423 Spangdahlem Radio News

The following is a Spangdahlem Air Base radio news segment highlighting Flintlock 2026 in Libya and Côte d'Ivoire on April 21, 2026. Flintlock 2026 is U.S. Africa Command’s premier special operations exercise and featured approximately 1,500 service members from 30 African and international partner nations this year. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 03:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91489
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111653717.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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