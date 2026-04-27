260421 Spangdahlem Radio News 52nd Munitions Maintenance Group

The following is a radio news segment highlighting road signs posted by the 52nd Munitions Maintenance Group at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 20, 2026. Col. Jason Purdy, commander of the 52nd Maintenance Group, stopped by the studio to spread awareness of some important signs on base, specifically in regard to what the 52nd Munitions Maintenance Group is doing. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 03:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91488
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111653609.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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