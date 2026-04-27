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    260424 Spangdahlem Radio News Earth Day

    260424 Spangdahlem Radio News Earth Day

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.23.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following is a radio news segment highlighting Earth Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2026. Col. Rob Kochan, commander of the 52nd Munitions Maintenance Group, stopped by the studio to share what he’s learned environmentally from managing the 52nd MMG's specialized equipment and sites, and to provide a few tips for people getting rid of belongings during the upcoming pcs season. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 03:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91487
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111653525.mp3
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 260424 Spangdahlem Radio News Earth Day, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Ryan Bratton
    Spangdahlem Air Base

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