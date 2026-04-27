260424 Spangdahlem Radio News Earth Day

The following is a radio news segment highlighting Earth Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2026. Col. Rob Kochan, commander of the 52nd Munitions Maintenance Group, stopped by the studio to share what he’s learned environmentally from managing the 52nd MMG's specialized equipment and sites, and to provide a few tips for people getting rid of belongings during the upcoming pcs season. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 03:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91487
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111653525.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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