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    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st SFS receives SMASH 2000L

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st SFS receives SMASH 2000L

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.23.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio news story highlighting the 31st Security Forces Squadron’s incorporation of the SMASH 2000L fire control system at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The SMASH 2000L is an AI-enabled, rifle-mounted optic that detects, tracks, and locks on to targets, increasing a “one-shot, one-hit" probability. The optic enhances 31st SFS Airmen’s ability to engage targets that could threaten personnel, aircraft and critical resources. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 05:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91480
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111652823.mp3
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st SFS receives SMASH 2000L, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    readiness
    AI
    Lethality
    Security Forces
    USAFE
    SMASH 2000L

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