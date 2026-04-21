A radio news story highlighting the 31st Security Forces Squadron’s incorporation of the SMASH 2000L fire control system at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The SMASH 2000L is an AI-enabled, rifle-mounted optic that detects, tracks, and locks on to targets, increasing a “one-shot, one-hit" probability. The optic enhances 31st SFS Airmen’s ability to engage targets that could threaten personnel, aircraft and critical resources. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 05:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91480
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111652823.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|26
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st SFS receives SMASH 2000L, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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