AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st SFS receives SMASH 2000L

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A radio news story highlighting the 31st Security Forces Squadron’s incorporation of the SMASH 2000L fire control system at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The SMASH 2000L is an AI-enabled, rifle-mounted optic that detects, tracks, and locks on to targets, increasing a “one-shot, one-hit" probability. The optic enhances 31st SFS Airmen’s ability to engage targets that could threaten personnel, aircraft and critical resources. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)