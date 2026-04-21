A radio spot highlighting the Dragon Fitness Center’s Triathlon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 9, 2026. The base fitness centers provide environments and activities that promote physical readiness, morale and camaraderie for Wyvern Nation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 04:49
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91477
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111652779.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Fitness Center Triathlon, by SrA Richard Rubio II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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