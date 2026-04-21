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    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Fitness Center Triathlon

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Fitness Center Triathlon

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    ITALY

    04.23.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot highlighting the Dragon Fitness Center’s Triathlon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 9, 2026. The base fitness centers provide environments and activities that promote physical readiness, morale and camaraderie for Wyvern Nation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 04:49
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91477
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111652779.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Fitness Center Triathlon, by SrA Richard Rubio II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Physical Readiness
    fitness center
    31 FW
    Competitiion
    triathlon
    physical activity

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