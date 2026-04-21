Radio Spot - Pulaski Park BBQ Bash

A 30-second radio spot on the BBQ Bash happening at Pulaski Park on Pulaski Barracks Base, Kaiserslautern, on June 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 04:21
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91476
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111652776.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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