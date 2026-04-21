(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Pulaski Park BBQ Bash

    Radio Spot - Pulaski Park BBQ Bash

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    04.23.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot on the BBQ Bash happening at Pulaski Park on Pulaski Barracks Base, Kaiserslautern, on June 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 04:21
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91476
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111652776.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Pulaski Park BBQ Bash, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BBQ
    KMC
    Family
    AFN
    Fun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio