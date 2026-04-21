AFN Souda Bay Newscast - Navy Federal

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 23, 2026) Michael Varoudakis, Branch Manager from Navy Federal Credit Union, speaks about fraud prevention on April 8, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emma Burgess)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 03:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91475
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111652726.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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