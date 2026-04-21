Radio News 260424

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 23, 2026) Radio News highlights the new Department of War flu vaccine mandate. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Hart)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 02:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91472
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111652636.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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