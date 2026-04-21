On this Pacific Pulse: ROK Marines practice buddy rushing during KMEP; Air Force kicks off first iteration of Beverly Midnight; 11th MEU operate rigid-hulled boat. (Audio by U.S. Army video by PFC Taewon Han)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 00:58
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91469
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111652586.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACIFIC PULSE: APRIL 9 2026, by PFC Tae Won Han, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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