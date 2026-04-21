On this Pacific Pulse: 35th Fighter Squadron generates sorties during Freedom Flag 26-1. 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron hosts Cargo University. Hawaii National Guard conducts aerial assessment of flood impacted areas with emergency management leaders. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 00:55
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91468
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111652585.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACIFIC PULSE: APRIL 23, 2026, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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