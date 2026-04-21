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    PACIFIC PULSE: APRIL 23, 2026

    PACIFIC PULSE: APRIL 23, 2026

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.22.2026

    Audio by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    On this Pacific Pulse: 35th Fighter Squadron generates sorties during Freedom Flag 26-1. 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron hosts Cargo University. Hawaii National Guard conducts aerial assessment of flood impacted areas with emergency management leaders. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 00:55
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91468
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111652585.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACIFIC PULSE: APRIL 23, 2026, by SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    Indopacific
    INDOPACOM
    air force
    Alaska
    South Korea

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