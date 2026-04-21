In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Angela Rickett, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield school liaison officer, shares important information about an upcoming college bound fair! The fair covers grants and scholarships, FAFSA, and G.I. Bill transfers. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 12:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91463
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111650288.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:32
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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