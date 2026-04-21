(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The LOGSTAT: SEAM - NextGen OCIE Management

    The LOGSTAT: SEAM - NextGen OCIE Management

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #49: The next generation of Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment (OCIE) management is here, and this new system, Soldier Equipping Asset Management (SEAM), will revolutionize the way Soldiers manage their property while increasing readiness across the board. On the next episode of the HQDA G-4 miniseries, CPT Garett Pyle meets with COL Adam Seibel, Division Chief Troop Support HQDA G-4, to highlight this innovative system and everything that it brings to the warfighter. No matter who you are, this system will directly impact you and place the ability to effectively manage your gear back into your hands.

    Check SEAM out for yourself at: https://seam.army.mil/tacom

    Additional information can be found in the article “ SEAM: Modern gear management personalized for you” by Ann Zaniewski and Tyeeshia West https://www.army.mil/article/290235

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 09:48
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91462
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111649936.mp3
    Length: 00:28:08
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The LOGSTAT: SEAM - NextGen OCIE Management, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio