The LOGSTAT: SEAM - NextGen OCIE Management

Episode #49: The next generation of Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment (OCIE) management is here, and this new system, Soldier Equipping Asset Management (SEAM), will revolutionize the way Soldiers manage their property while increasing readiness across the board. On the next episode of the HQDA G-4 miniseries, CPT Garett Pyle meets with COL Adam Seibel, Division Chief Troop Support HQDA G-4, to highlight this innovative system and everything that it brings to the warfighter. No matter who you are, this system will directly impact you and place the ability to effectively manage your gear back into your hands.
Check SEAM out for yourself at: https://seam.army.mil/tacom
Additional information can be found in the article “ SEAM: Modern gear management personalized for you” by Ann Zaniewski and Tyeeshia West https://www.army.mil/article/290235
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 09:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91462
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111649936.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:08
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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|0
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