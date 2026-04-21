Synagogue Under Attack

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NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 20, 2026) Radio News highlights a recent increase of persecutions in the jewish community. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)