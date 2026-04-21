U.S. Army Sgt. Kasimir Jackson "Apollo", a broadcast sergeant attached to AFN Bavaria, host the "Morning Scramble" on AFN the Eagle on April 13, 2026, from Studio-A in Rose Barracks. (U.S. Army broadcast by Sgt. Kasimir Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 07:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91458
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111649780.mp3
|Length:
|00:59:52
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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