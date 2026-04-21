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    13APR26

    13APR26

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    BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.12.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Kasimir Jackson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Sgt. Kasimir Jackson "Apollo", a broadcast sergeant attached to AFN Bavaria, host the "Morning Scramble" on AFN the Eagle on April 13, 2026, from Studio-A in Rose Barracks. (U.S. Army broadcast by Sgt. Kasimir Jackson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 07:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91458
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111649780.mp3
    Length: 00:59:52
    Location: BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13APR26, by SGT Kasimir Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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