AFN Souda Bay Spot 1 on Month of the Military Child

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 15, 2026) This is a 30-second radio spot celebrating Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaak Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 06:28
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91450
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111649680.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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