260423-N-TV012-1001
Joint Task Force–Micronesia (JTF-M) commenced Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) operations to recover from the devastating impacts of Super Typhoon Sinlaku in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, April 17, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 03:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91447
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111649530.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260423SASAPN2- JTF-M Conducts DSCA Operations, by PO2 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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