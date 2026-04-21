260423-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO
Military officials and diplomats from seven nations attended the opening ceremony for Exercise Balikatan 2026, Republic of the Philippines, Apr. 1-28, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 03:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91446
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111649524.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260423SASAPN1-EXERCISE BALIKATAN 2026, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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