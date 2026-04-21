260423-N-LS346-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 23, 2026)
Joint Task Force-Micronesia (JTF-M) conducted Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) activity to support recovery efforts from Super Typhoon Sinlaku in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Island (CNMI), Apr. 20, 2026, and U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) departed Okinawa following a port visit, Apr. 21, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kylie Miller)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 02:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91445
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111649514.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 23 APR 26: JTF-M Micronesia & Blue Ridge Departs Okinawa, by SN Kylie Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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