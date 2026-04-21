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    NEWSCAST 23 APR 26: JTF-M Micronesia & Blue Ridge Departs Okinawa

    NEWSCAST 23 APR 26: JTF-M Micronesia & Blue Ridge Departs Okinawa

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.23.2026

    Audio by Seaman Kylie Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    260423-N-LS346-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 23, 2026)
    Joint Task Force-Micronesia (JTF-M) conducted Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) activity to support recovery efforts from Super Typhoon Sinlaku in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Island (CNMI), Apr. 20, 2026, and U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) departed Okinawa following a port visit, Apr. 21, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kylie Miller)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 02:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91445
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111649514.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 23 APR 26: JTF-M Micronesia & Blue Ridge Departs Okinawa, by SN Kylie Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    III Marine Expeditioanry Force
    USS BLUE RIDGE
    AFN Sasebo
    JTF Micronesia

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