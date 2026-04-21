260423-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 23, 2026)
U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge departed Changi Singapore following a week-long port visit, Apr. 10, 2026, and the combined forces of Australia, the Philippines and the United States conducted multilateral maritime training in the Philippines Exclusive Economic Zone, Apr. 9-12, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 02:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91442
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111649454.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 23 APR 26: USS Blue Ridge Departs Changi & U.S., Australia, Philippines MCA, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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